ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Minister Apologises For Linking Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce To KTR

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her comments on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's divorce, blaming BRS leader K Rama Rao (KTR) for it. After her statement, Chaitanya, his family, and Samantha reacted sharply, while KTR sent a defamation notice to her.

Collage of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha and Samantha-Naga Chaitanya
Collage of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha and Samantha-Naga Chaitanya (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has apologised for her remarks on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Her apology came following a strong objection by Samantha and after Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao, or KTR, sent a legal notice to her.

In a series of posts on X, Surekha said that her comments were meant to question KTR's "belittling of women" and not hurt anyone's feelings.

She said that she admires Samantha and her way of moving on in life and becoming a role model.

“If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise," she wrote.

The minister had linked KTR to the actor couple's divorce, which created a ruckus. Following this, the BRS leader sent him a legal notice to withdraw his statement and apologise or face legal action.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his father, and actor Nagarjuna have also slammed the minister over the remarks.

Other film personalities, including South Indian superstar Junior NTR, and actor Nani also criticised her for dragging the names of film stars to target his political opponents.

Following Surekha’s comments, Samantha clarified that their divorce happened amicably and peacefully. She urged the minister not to make her journey difficult and to be responsible and respectful towards people's privacy.

Chaitanya said that the minister's claim was not only false but also completely “ridiculous and unacceptable.” His stepmother, Amala Akkineni, also expressed disappointment over the comments.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, if you believe in human courtesy, please rein in your leaders and ask your minister to apologise to my family and withdraw his venomous statement. Protect the citizens of this country. Nagarjuna also requested the minister not to use the lives of film stars who stay away from politics to criticise their opponents,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read More

  1. 'Keep My Name Out of Political Battles': Samantha Reacts To Konda Surekha's Comments Linking KTR to Her Divorce, Nagarjuna Too Responds
  2. BRS Leader KTR Jibes at Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's First PM' Remark

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has apologised for her remarks on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Her apology came following a strong objection by Samantha and after Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao, or KTR, sent a legal notice to her.

In a series of posts on X, Surekha said that her comments were meant to question KTR's "belittling of women" and not hurt anyone's feelings.

She said that she admires Samantha and her way of moving on in life and becoming a role model.

“If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise," she wrote.

The minister had linked KTR to the actor couple's divorce, which created a ruckus. Following this, the BRS leader sent him a legal notice to withdraw his statement and apologise or face legal action.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his father, and actor Nagarjuna have also slammed the minister over the remarks.

Other film personalities, including South Indian superstar Junior NTR, and actor Nani also criticised her for dragging the names of film stars to target his political opponents.

Following Surekha’s comments, Samantha clarified that their divorce happened amicably and peacefully. She urged the minister not to make her journey difficult and to be responsible and respectful towards people's privacy.

Chaitanya said that the minister's claim was not only false but also completely “ridiculous and unacceptable.” His stepmother, Amala Akkineni, also expressed disappointment over the comments.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, if you believe in human courtesy, please rein in your leaders and ask your minister to apologise to my family and withdraw his venomous statement. Protect the citizens of this country. Nagarjuna also requested the minister not to use the lives of film stars who stay away from politics to criticise their opponents,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read More

  1. 'Keep My Name Out of Political Battles': Samantha Reacts To Konda Surekha's Comments Linking KTR to Her Divorce, Nagarjuna Too Responds
  2. BRS Leader KTR Jibes at Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's First PM' Remark

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

K SUREKHA ON NAGA SAMANTHA DIVORCEKONDA SUREKHA ON SAMANTHA DIVORCEKONDA SUREKHA COMMENTTELANGANA MINISTER KONDA SUREKHATELANGANA MINISTER APOLOGISES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.