ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Minister Apologises For Linking Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce To KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has apologised for her remarks on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Her apology came following a strong objection by Samantha and after Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao, or KTR, sent a legal notice to her.

In a series of posts on X, Surekha said that her comments were meant to question KTR's "belittling of women" and not hurt anyone's feelings.

She said that she admires Samantha and her way of moving on in life and becoming a role model.

“If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise," she wrote.

The minister had linked KTR to the actor couple's divorce, which created a ruckus. Following this, the BRS leader sent him a legal notice to withdraw his statement and apologise or face legal action.