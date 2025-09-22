ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Migrants Face Job Stress, Battle Disease, And Rising Deaths In Gulf

Korutla: When Sriramula Sridhar, 46, called his family from Saudi Arabia, he promised he would soon be back home. Hours later, his wife and two daughters were shattered to know that Sridhar had died of a heart attack on the plane, just as he was about to land.



His tragedy is far from isolated. Nearly 3.5 lakh people from the Telangana district toil in Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Iraq. According to a recent survey conducted by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CES), more than 57% of these migrants are battling illnesses, often without proper medical care.



In Jagtial district, 11.4 per cent of migrants reported serious illnesses, with similar figures expected for Rajanna Siricilla district.



Healthcare out of reach

Migrants leave home under financial pressure but end up facing loneliness, stress, and a lack of medical support abroad. Health insurance is rare, and private care is unaffordable. Surveys show that 9 out of 10 sick workers remain untreated, relying only on medicines brought from their villages.

Take the case of Nagaraju from Udugatl. Paralysed while working in Dubai, he was flown back after surgery with false assurances of a quick recovery. His family survives on small aid, like the Rs 50,000 recently given by the Emirates Telangana Cultural Association. Similarly, 23-year-old Popula Naresh of Mallapur died in Bahrain this May, leaving his family in shock and debt.



Extreme weather, tough jobs