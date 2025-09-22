Telangana Migrants Face Job Stress, Battle Disease, And Rising Deaths In Gulf
The plight of Telangan migrants is a pressing health emergency, which demands urgent insurance coverage, awareness, and government support before more families are torn apart.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
Korutla: When Sriramula Sridhar, 46, called his family from Saudi Arabia, he promised he would soon be back home. Hours later, his wife and two daughters were shattered to know that Sridhar had died of a heart attack on the plane, just as he was about to land.
His tragedy is far from isolated. Nearly 3.5 lakh people from the Telangana district toil in Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Iraq. According to a recent survey conducted by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CES), more than 57% of these migrants are battling illnesses, often without proper medical care.
In Jagtial district, 11.4 per cent of migrants reported serious illnesses, with similar figures expected for Rajanna Siricilla district.
Healthcare out of reach
Migrants leave home under financial pressure but end up facing loneliness, stress, and a lack of medical support abroad. Health insurance is rare, and private care is unaffordable. Surveys show that 9 out of 10 sick workers remain untreated, relying only on medicines brought from their villages.
Take the case of Nagaraju from Udugatl. Paralysed while working in Dubai, he was flown back after surgery with false assurances of a quick recovery. His family survives on small aid, like the Rs 50,000 recently given by the Emirates Telangana Cultural Association. Similarly, 23-year-old Popula Naresh of Mallapur died in Bahrain this May, leaving his family in shock and debt.
Extreme weather, tough jobs
Construction workers labour in temperatures soaring above 48°C, leading to dehydration, skin diseases, kidney problems, high BP, paralysis, and strokes. Last year alone, 20 migrants from the state became brain-dead due to Gulf working conditions. Till March this year, 169 deaths were recorded, half of them due to illness. Shockingly, more than 70 victims were from this single joint district.
The government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of workers who died abroad after December 7, 2023, but for many, the help comes too late.
“Most migrants eat irregularly, consume excess meat, and live under constant stress,” said Dr. Venubabu, a physician. “They must follow a balanced diet, track their health, stay hydrated, and manage stress. Diabetes, strokes, and dehydration are rising in the Gulf, but timely care can prevent disaster.”
The plight of Gulf migrants is a silent health emergency, and it demands urgent insurance coverage, awareness, and government support before more families are torn apart.