Three Men from Uttar Pradesh 'Rape' Elderly Woman in Hyderabad

The three accused picked the woman up in an auto-rickshaw and sexually assaulted her after taking her to their room in Hyderabad's Madhuranagar.

Representational (File Photo)
By PTI

Published : 7 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Three men from Uttar Pradesh took a 50-year-old woman to their room here under the pretext of offering her work and allegedly raped her, police said on Tuesday.

The three accused pretended as if they wanted the woman to wash their clothes in their room and picked her up in an auto-rickshaw. However, after reaching there, they sexually assaulted her and fled, a police official at Madhura Nagar Police Station said.

The woman sustained injuries to her face as the accused had also beaten her. The trio who are working as painters came to Hyderabad a month ago and rented a room, police said.

The victim lodged a complaint with police based on which a case of gang rape and other charges was registered and the investigation is on. She was taken to the 'BHAROSA' support centre here for medical examination.

