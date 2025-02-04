Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Industry In Hyderabad's Cherlapally

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in the factory in Hyderabad's Cherlapally industrial area, Telangana. Chemical drums exploded in the Shesha Sai chemical industry. The intensity of the fires was so huge that the surrounding area was filled with smoke as the drums stored in a row were exploding.

There are two other industries, including the surrounding Mahalakshmi rubber company, near the fire incident spot. More industries are also in danger of sticking to more industries with the intensity of fires. Locals are complaining about a choked feeling because of black smoke in the air there.

Fire accident in Hyderabad's Cherlapally (ETV Bharat)

Fire department personnel who have received information reached the spot. They began efforts to put out the fire with 6 fire engines. Firefighters were called from other fire stations as fires were spreading rapidly. The road to the Hindustan Cable and the Cherlapalli railway station was closed by the police because of the incident.

On the other hand, a traffic jam has been caused in the ECIL and Maulali areas. How the fire accident happened is not clear yet. No information is available yet on the quantum of property loss whether any people are stuck inside the industry or whether anybody suffered burns. Firefighting operations were continuing when reports last came in.