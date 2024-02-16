Margadarsi Chit Fund Opens Two New Branches at Jagtial and Suryapet in Telangana

Margadarsi Chit Fund new branches opened at Jagtial and Suryapet towns in Telangana

Jagtial/Suryapet (Telangana) : The 112th branch of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd was inaugurated in Jagtial District Headquarters town, Telangana. Margadarshi MD Shailaja Kiron inaugurated the 113th branch at Suryapet in the presence of employees and staff. Asserting that Margadarshi has served its lakhs of clients with commitment for the last 60 years. She said that the confidence of the clients is that Margadarsi is there to meet their every any need.

Earlier, delivering his address to the inaugural meeting of Jagtial branch virtually, Eenadu Managing Director Ch Kiron said that lakhs and millions of customers have reposed their unflinching trust in Margadarsi during its continuing journey for the last 60 years. Congratulating the staff of the Jagtial new branch, MD Kiron said that it is the 36th branch in Telangana state and, with this, the total number of Margadarsi branches spread across four states has increased to 112.

MD Kiron attributed the steady growth of the company to the unwavering confidence it created among the clients who strongly believe that there is Margadarsi for their every financial need. He further said that their company is reaching out to clients by leveraging modern technology and adapting different advanced tools to suit their changing needs.

Wishing that the Margadarsi Branch of Jagtial would achieve growth each day while delivering good services to clients, MD Kiron said that the firm has been striving to maintain its commitment to customer service in return for the trust they reposed in the firm for the past 60 years. Margadarsi Vice President P Rajaji attended as chief guest and formally inaugurated the branch. Representatives of chit fund organizations and clients were present.