Telangana Man, Wife Tied Up, Assaulted By Younger Brother For Not Repaying Rs 20,000

Siddipet (Telangana): A man and his wife were allegedly tied up and assaulted by his younger brother for failing to repay Rs 20,000 in Telangana's Siddipet district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nasarpura area of Siddipet and based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered at One Town police station in Siddipet.

According to Siddipet One Town Circle Inspector (CI) Lakshmi Babu, Parasuram, who lives in a two-bedroom house in KCR Nagar and works in construction sector, had taken a loan of Rs 1.2 lakh from his younger brother Kanakaiah less than a year back. Of which, Parasuram had repaid Rs 1 lakh four months ago but could not arrange the remaining Rs 20,000.

Parasuram complained to police that his brother harassed him for failing to return the remaining Rs 20,000 and this led to frequent quarrels between the brothers.

On Friday, the situation escalated and the brothers went to the local councillor's house hoping to get their issue resolved. However, following a disagreement, the matter remained unresolved and the family was sent away.