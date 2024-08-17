ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man, Wife Tied Up, Assaulted By Younger Brother For Not Repaying Rs 20,000

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 17, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

For failing to repay Rs 20,000 of Rs 1.2 lakh that Parasuram had borrowed from his younger brother, a quarrel ensued between the two. Parasuram's brother, his wife and son allegedly tied him to the railing of the temple and beat him up. When his wife tried to stop them, she too was tied up and assaulted. An investigation has been launched in this connection, police said.

Telangana Man, Wife Tied Up, Assaulted By Younger Brother For Not Repaying Rs 20,000
Telangana couple beaten by over debt (ETV Bharat Photo)

Siddipet (Telangana): A man and his wife were allegedly tied up and assaulted by his younger brother for failing to repay Rs 20,000 in Telangana's Siddipet district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nasarpura area of Siddipet and based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered at One Town police station in Siddipet.

According to Siddipet One Town Circle Inspector (CI) Lakshmi Babu, Parasuram, who lives in a two-bedroom house in KCR Nagar and works in construction sector, had taken a loan of Rs 1.2 lakh from his younger brother Kanakaiah less than a year back. Of which, Parasuram had repaid Rs 1 lakh four months ago but could not arrange the remaining Rs 20,000.

Parasuram complained to police that his brother harassed him for failing to return the remaining Rs 20,000 and this led to frequent quarrels between the brothers.

On Friday, the situation escalated and the brothers went to the local councillor's house hoping to get their issue resolved. However, following a disagreement, the matter remained unresolved and the family was sent away.

Parasuram complained that a furious Kanakaiah, along with his wife Bhagya and son Bhanu, tied him to the railing of a nearby temple and started beating him up. When his wife, Tara, attempted to intervene, she too was tied up beside her husband and assaulted.

Later, locals intervened and rescued them. After which, the couple was taken to Siddipet Government Hospital for treatment. Later, Parasuram filed a complaint at the One Town police station against his brother.

CI Lakshmi Babu said investigations are underway.

Read more

14-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Watching Her Parents' Assault In Telangana

Siddipet (Telangana): A man and his wife were allegedly tied up and assaulted by his younger brother for failing to repay Rs 20,000 in Telangana's Siddipet district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Nasarpura area of Siddipet and based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered at One Town police station in Siddipet.

According to Siddipet One Town Circle Inspector (CI) Lakshmi Babu, Parasuram, who lives in a two-bedroom house in KCR Nagar and works in construction sector, had taken a loan of Rs 1.2 lakh from his younger brother Kanakaiah less than a year back. Of which, Parasuram had repaid Rs 1 lakh four months ago but could not arrange the remaining Rs 20,000.

Parasuram complained to police that his brother harassed him for failing to return the remaining Rs 20,000 and this led to frequent quarrels between the brothers.

On Friday, the situation escalated and the brothers went to the local councillor's house hoping to get their issue resolved. However, following a disagreement, the matter remained unresolved and the family was sent away.

Parasuram complained that a furious Kanakaiah, along with his wife Bhagya and son Bhanu, tied him to the railing of a nearby temple and started beating him up. When his wife, Tara, attempted to intervene, she too was tied up beside her husband and assaulted.

Later, locals intervened and rescued them. After which, the couple was taken to Siddipet Government Hospital for treatment. Later, Parasuram filed a complaint at the One Town police station against his brother.

CI Lakshmi Babu said investigations are underway.

Read more

14-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Watching Her Parents' Assault In Telangana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAULTED BY YOUNGER BROTHERTIED UP AND ASSAULTEDTELANGANA MAN BEATEN BY BROTHERMAN BEATEN BY BROTHER OVER DEBT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.