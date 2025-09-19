ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man 'Shot Dead' By Cops In US, Kin Seek MEA Help To Bring Back Mortal Remains

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police there following a "scuffle" with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.

Mohammed Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin, citing information received from a friend of his son, told PTI that the incident happened on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to information received by him, the scuffle took place over a petty matter. However, the details of the incident are unclear, he said.

He said they got the information about the incident on Thursday morning. He has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing his son's mortal remains back to Mahabubnagar.