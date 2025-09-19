ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man 'Shot Dead' By Cops In US, Kin Seek MEA Help To Bring Back Mortal Remains

Hasnuddin said his son has been working as a software professional in the USA after completing MS there.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 19, 2025 at 12:12 AM IST

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police there following a "scuffle" with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.

Mohammed Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin, citing information received from a friend of his son, told PTI that the incident happened on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to information received by him, the scuffle took place over a petty matter. However, the details of the incident are unclear, he said.

He said they got the information about the incident on Thursday morning. He has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing his son's mortal remains back to Mahabubnagar.

"Today morning I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead," Hasnuddin, said in the letter addressed to Jaishankar.

He requested the minister to ask the Embassy of India in Washington DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him in bringing his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the letter with the media, urged the External Affairs Minister to help the family in the matter. Hasnuddin said his son has been working as a software professional in the USA after completing MS there.

