Telangana Man Gets Over Rs 15 Lakh In Compensation After 15-Year Legal Battle Over Dog Bite In US

In 2010, Velamakanni Kishore travelled to the US for employment but was attacked and bitten by a pet dog of a homeowner.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

Suryapet: Velamakanni Kishore, a native of Telangana’s Suryapet district, has been awarded compensation of Rs 15.73 Lakh by a court in the United States (US), 15 years after a dog bite incident.

In 2010, Kishore travelled to the US for employment, and while visiting a house in Rhode Island, owned by a woman named Carla, to rent accommodation, he was attacked and bitten by her pet dog.

Carla initially promised to pay $600 (approx. Rs 51,000) to cover his medical treatment but later refused and allegedly abused him instead.

In response, Kishore initiated legal action and approached a Washington, D.C. court, which ruled in his favour the same year, ordering Carla to pay $10,359 (approx. Rs 9 lakh) covering medical expenses, legal fees, compensation, and interest. However, enforcement of the verdict faced delays as Carla had registered for insolvency protection, and her house was under mortgage, making it difficult to recover the amount.

Justice, delayed but delivered

Recently, Carla sold her house, which cleared the legal pathway for Kishore to finally receive compensation. As per the court order, the buyer of the house deposited $29,092.91, and after deducting lawyer fees and other charges, $18,429.83 (approximately Rs 15.73 lakh) was deposited into Kishore's account on June 25.

“Although Carla currently lives in Canada, I am thankful for the strength of the American judicial system, which ensured justice,” Kishore said.

