ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Gets Over Rs 15 Lakh In Compensation After 15-Year Legal Battle Over Dog Bite In US

Telangana Man Gets Over Rs 15 Lakh In Compensation After 15-Year Legal Battle Over Dog Bite In US ( ETV Bharat )

Suryapet: Velamakanni Kishore, a native of Telangana’s Suryapet district, has been awarded compensation of Rs 15.73 Lakh by a court in the United States (US), 15 years after a dog bite incident.

In 2010, Kishore travelled to the US for employment, and while visiting a house in Rhode Island, owned by a woman named Carla, to rent accommodation, he was attacked and bitten by her pet dog.

Carla initially promised to pay $600 (approx. Rs 51,000) to cover his medical treatment but later refused and allegedly abused him instead.

In response, Kishore initiated legal action and approached a Washington, D.C. court, which ruled in his favour the same year, ordering Carla to pay $10,359 (approx. Rs 9 lakh) covering medical expenses, legal fees, compensation, and interest. However, enforcement of the verdict faced delays as Carla had registered for insolvency protection, and her house was under mortgage, making it difficult to recover the amount.