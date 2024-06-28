ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Gets 20-Year RI For Sexually Exploiting Live-In Partner's 3 Kids

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

A man allegedly sexually exploited three kids of his live-in partner, a 5-year-old boy and two girls, aged 8 and 11, when she was not at home. Their neighbour lodged a complaint against the accused after the kids told her how they were being tortured by him.

Telangana Man Gets 20-Year RI For Sexually Exploiting Live-In Partner's 3 Kids
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Telangana has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years on charges of sexually exploiting his live-in partner's three minor children.

The incident took place two years ago in Hyderabad. According to police, the matter came to light after the children told their neighbour, who informed their mother and lodged a complaint at Chandanagar police station.

After hearing the case on Thursday, Rajendranagar POCSO Court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment.

Rajendranagar Special POCSO Court Judge Anjaneyulu expressed deep grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the two girls and Rs 50,000 for the boy.

Revealing the case details, special prosecutor Venkateshwar Reddy said the accused, Nallola Narsimhulu, a native of Nagulapuram in Andolu mandal of Sangareddy district, lived in Hyderabad. The victim's mother met him when her husband was hospitalised. Later, she started living with the accused along with her two daughters, aged 8 and 11 years, and five-year-old son

In the woman's absence, the man used to sexually exploit the three kids, the complainant said. Later when the health condition of one of the girl's deteriorated, their neighbour became concerned and inquired as to what had happened.

The children then narrated how the accused tortured them. After which, the neighbour informed the mother of the kids and registered a police complaint on June 6, 2022.

During the trial, the evidence and witnesses were considered and the court found the accused guilty. Medical tests have revealed that the accused is HIV positive. With the children being abandoned by their mother, they have been kept under the care of the state government, police said.

Read more

Kerala: Man sentenced to 107 years RI for raping differently-abled minor daughter

Hyderabad: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Telangana has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years on charges of sexually exploiting his live-in partner's three minor children.

The incident took place two years ago in Hyderabad. According to police, the matter came to light after the children told their neighbour, who informed their mother and lodged a complaint at Chandanagar police station.

After hearing the case on Thursday, Rajendranagar POCSO Court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment.

Rajendranagar Special POCSO Court Judge Anjaneyulu expressed deep grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the two girls and Rs 50,000 for the boy.

Revealing the case details, special prosecutor Venkateshwar Reddy said the accused, Nallola Narsimhulu, a native of Nagulapuram in Andolu mandal of Sangareddy district, lived in Hyderabad. The victim's mother met him when her husband was hospitalised. Later, she started living with the accused along with her two daughters, aged 8 and 11 years, and five-year-old son

In the woman's absence, the man used to sexually exploit the three kids, the complainant said. Later when the health condition of one of the girl's deteriorated, their neighbour became concerned and inquired as to what had happened.

The children then narrated how the accused tortured them. After which, the neighbour informed the mother of the kids and registered a police complaint on June 6, 2022.

During the trial, the evidence and witnesses were considered and the court found the accused guilty. Medical tests have revealed that the accused is HIV positive. With the children being abandoned by their mother, they have been kept under the care of the state government, police said.

Read more

Kerala: Man sentenced to 107 years RI for raping differently-abled minor daughter

TAGGED:

TELANGANA MAN GETS 20 YEAR RISEXUALLY EXPLOITED THREE KIDSRIGOROUS IMPRISONMENT FOR 20 YEARSMAN SEXUALLY EXPLOITS 3 KIDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.