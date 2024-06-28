Telangana Man Gets 20-Year RI For Sexually Exploiting Live-In Partner's 3 Kids

Hyderabad: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Telangana has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years on charges of sexually exploiting his live-in partner's three minor children.

The incident took place two years ago in Hyderabad. According to police, the matter came to light after the children told their neighbour, who informed their mother and lodged a complaint at Chandanagar police station.

After hearing the case on Thursday, Rajendranagar POCSO Court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment.

Rajendranagar Special POCSO Court Judge Anjaneyulu expressed deep grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the two girls and Rs 50,000 for the boy.

Revealing the case details, special prosecutor Venkateshwar Reddy said the accused, Nallola Narsimhulu, a native of Nagulapuram in Andolu mandal of Sangareddy district, lived in Hyderabad. The victim's mother met him when her husband was hospitalised. Later, she started living with the accused along with her two daughters, aged 8 and 11 years, and five-year-old son