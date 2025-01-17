Telangana Man Converts Motorcycle Into Mobile Flour Mill Amid Frequent Power Troubles

Asifabad: To tackle frequent power outages creatively, a young innovator in this district of Telangana has turned his motorcycle into a mobile flour mill.

Syed Majid Ali of Asifabad town was inspired by the thought of providing service without any interruptions. So, he mounted a flour mill on the seat of the bike and attached a belt to the rear tyre, using the movement of the bike to power the mill.

This setup enables Majid to move around town and neighbouring villages to mill flour on the spot. The mobile flour mill has been popular with residents, especially in remote areas, who welcome fresh flour delivered straight to their doors.

Majid's innovative approach was convenient and very efficient as opposed to the traditionally electric-powered mills. He had set up a flour mill in a tractor earlier, but he decided on the bike since the costs of running the tractor were quite high.

The project symbolises Majid’s skill and commitment to serving the community. He took his services directly to the customers, thereby ensuring uninterrupted service and saving his customers the hassle of travelling to his mill.

Just the news of Majid's innovative solution will inspire many to think differently and find a creative solution to many problems that occur in our daily lives. His mobile flour mill is an outstanding example of how innovation and determination can lead to a change in most people's lives.