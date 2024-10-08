ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Becomes Youngest Mountaineer To Scale Mount Gori Chen

Hyderabad: Bhukya Yashwanth, from Telangana's Mahabubabad district, has become the youngest mountaineer to scale Mount Gori Chen, located in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Yashwanth started rock climbing at the age of 16 and has since scaled several mountain peaks.

Speaking to reporters, Bhukya Yashwant said that he learnt a few messages from his recent expedition including respect for women, rejecting violence and saying no to drugs, and yes to life.

"I am giving messages from every mountain. From my recent expedition, I gave two messages - respect women, reject violence and say no to drugs, and yes to life. I gave these messages because nowadays we are seeing a lot of violence against women and a lot of drug addicts, wasting their life. From every expedition, I will give a message each," Yashwant said.

With Gori Chen conquered, Yashwanth aims to scale Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. Scaling Mount Everest, which is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, is Yashwant's next challenge.