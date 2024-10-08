ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Becomes Youngest Mountaineer To Scale Mount Gori Chen

Bhukya Yashwanth, from Telangana has become the youngest mountaineer to scale Mount Gori Chen, located in the Tawang.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth (PTI)

Hyderabad: Bhukya Yashwanth, from Telangana's Mahabubabad district, has become the youngest mountaineer to scale Mount Gori Chen, located in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Yashwanth started rock climbing at the age of 16 and has since scaled several mountain peaks.

Speaking to reporters, Bhukya Yashwant said that he learnt a few messages from his recent expedition including respect for women, rejecting violence and saying no to drugs, and yes to life.

"I am giving messages from every mountain. From my recent expedition, I gave two messages - respect women, reject violence and say no to drugs, and yes to life. I gave these messages because nowadays we are seeing a lot of violence against women and a lot of drug addicts, wasting their life. From every expedition, I will give a message each," Yashwant said.

With Gori Chen conquered, Yashwanth aims to scale Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. Scaling Mount Everest, which is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, is Yashwant's next challenge.

"My next plan is to climb Mount Everest. I had planned to climb this year but due to financial problems, I could not. So I am planning to climb it next year hopefully," Yashwant said.

Gori Chen is a glacier-fed mountain group in the Eastern Himalayas, with peaks including Gorichen II -- the third highest in Northeast India, standing at 6,488 metres.

