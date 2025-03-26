Telangana: Life Imprisonment For Priest In Apsara Murder Case

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Court on Tuesday sentenced priest Venkatasai Krishna to life imprisonment in the shocking Apsara murder case that rocked Hyderabad in 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and awarded an additional seven-year jail term for tampering with evidence. It further ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to be paid to the deceased’s family.

According to the police, Venkatasai Krishna killed Apsara after she asked him to marry her. Under the pretext of traveling to Coimbatore, he lured her out on June 3, 2023, and later murdered her in a cold-blooded manner.

What Happened That Day

Saikrishna told Apsara he had booked flight tickets to Coimbatore and convinced her to come along. He even informed her mother that Apsara had some personal work in Coimbatore and he would drop her at Shamshabad airport.

The duo left Saroornagar around 8:15 pm that night and had dinner at a hotel in Rallaguda, Shamshabad mandal, by 10 pm. Later, they went to a cowshed in Sultanpally where Saikrishna secretly loaded a jaggery crushing stone into his car.

Around 3:50 am on June 4, they reached a deserted area in Narkuda. As Apsara fell asleep, Saikrishna smothered her with a car seat cover and brutally hit her on the head ten times with the jaggery stone, killing her instantly. He then wrapped her body in a car cover and drove back to his house in Saroornagar, parking the vehicle with the body inside.

For two days, the accused went about his routine as if nothing had happened. Later, he wrapped Apsara’s body in a cover and dumped it into a manhole near the Bangaru Maisamma temple in Saroornagar. To cover up the crime, he hired labourers from LB Nagar, citing a foul smell. He brought two truckloads of soil, filled the manhole, and sealed it with cement.

The Saroornagar police, who investigated the case, collected crucial evidence and submitted it to the court. Based on this, the court pronounced its verdict, ensuring justice for Apsara’s family.