Telangana Leads Nation In Oil Palm Cultivation: 78,869 Hectares Added In Four Years Under NMEO Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the frontrunner in the country under the National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO), a scheme launched by the Centre to expand oil palm cultivation. The mission, which set a target of bringing 3.22 lakh hectares under oil palm across nine states during the five years beginning 2021, has seen Telangana take a commanding lead.

According to figures released by the Centre to the state horticulture department, Telangana has achieved 78,869 hectares, which is 63 per cent of its target of 1,25,300 hectares. This performance places Telangana at the top among all participating states.

Andhra Pradesh stands second with 67,727 hectares (60 per cent of its target), followed by Odisha with 4,946 hectares (47 per cent) and Karnataka with 5,088 hectares (26 per cent). The remaining states have recorded limited progress: Chhattisgarh (1,594 hectares – 10 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1,401 hectares – 8 per cent), Kerala (365 hectares – 6 per cent), Goa (40 hectares – 5 per cent), and Gujarat (105 hectares – 1 per cent).

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao expressed confidence that Telangana would achieve its remaining target of 46,130 hectares under the scheme in the coming years. "Telangana is fast becoming an oil palm hub. At present, oil palm is cultivated across 2.70 lakh acres, yielding around three lakh tonnes of oil palm every year. To encourage farmers, we are providing an incentive of Rs 50,000 per acre for four years. From the fourth year onwards, farmers can earn a steady income every month for up to 40 years," Rao said.