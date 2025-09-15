ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Lags In Fish Consumption Despite High Nutritional Value

Hyderabad: Though rich in nutrients, fish consumption in Telangana remains much lower than the national average, according to a recent report by the Union Fisheries Department. According to the report, 72.1% of India’s population consumes fish, only 58% of Telangana’s people include it in their diet.

The report shows that the state produces 4.77 lakh tonnes of fish annually, ranking ninth in the country in production, but slips to 14th place in consumption. The average per capita consumption of fish in India is 13.1 kg per year, while Telangana records only 8.37 kg.

Meat Preferred Over Fish

Interestingly, 97.4% of Telangana’s population is non-vegetarian, yet most prefer mutton, chicken, and eggs over fish. The study also found that women consume less fish compared to men.

National Scenario

India produces 175.45 lakh tonnes of fish annually, with per capita consumption rising from 8.9 kg in 2020 to 13.1 kg at present. This is projected to reach 19.8 kg by 2030 and more than 41 kg by 2048.