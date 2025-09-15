Telangana Lags In Fish Consumption Despite High Nutritional Value
According to a recent report by Union Fisheries Department, 58 percent people in Telangana consume fish against national percentage of 72.1 percent.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Though rich in nutrients, fish consumption in Telangana remains much lower than the national average, according to a recent report by the Union Fisheries Department. According to the report, 72.1% of India’s population consumes fish, only 58% of Telangana’s people include it in their diet.
The report shows that the state produces 4.77 lakh tonnes of fish annually, ranking ninth in the country in production, but slips to 14th place in consumption. The average per capita consumption of fish in India is 13.1 kg per year, while Telangana records only 8.37 kg.
Meat Preferred Over Fish
Interestingly, 97.4% of Telangana’s population is non-vegetarian, yet most prefer mutton, chicken, and eggs over fish. The study also found that women consume less fish compared to men.
National Scenario
India produces 175.45 lakh tonnes of fish annually, with per capita consumption rising from 8.9 kg in 2020 to 13.1 kg at present. This is projected to reach 19.8 kg by 2030 and more than 41 kg by 2048.
Across states, Tripura tops the list with 27.62 kg per capita fish consumption, followed by Karnataka (20.72 kg), Kerala (20.65 kg), Manipur (18.25 kg), and Odisha (17.73 kg). Puducherry, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh also fare better than Telangana. With just 0.8 kg, Rajasthan ranks lowest, followed by Punjab and Haryana at 0.3 kg. Kerala (53.5%) and Goa (36.2%) have the highest share of people who eat fish daily.
Why Telangana Lags
Experts attribute the low fish intake in Telangana to limited availability compared to other meats, especially in urban markets. Even among non-vegetarians, only about 1% of households serve fish at functions and gatherings due to concerns over cleaning and preparation.
The Union Fisheries Department has recommended that awareness campaigns be taken up in Telangana and other low-consumption states to highlight the health benefits of fish and encourage its inclusion in regular diets.
