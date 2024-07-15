ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Labourer Rapes Younger Sister, Held

Bijinepally (Telangana): A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bijinepally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where the accused worked as a labourer. The accused, Keshavulu, a native of Dhone in Nandyala district, had ran away after the incident and was nabbed after 15 days from Gangaram forest area in Vanaparthi district.

DSP Srinivas Yadav said Keshavulu lived with his mother and three younger sisters in a rented house in Mahabubnagar district till he got a job in Bijinepalli mandal of Nagarkurnool. All were daily wage earners.

"A few months ago, Kesavulu came to Bijinepalli mandal's Keemya Tanda to work as a labourer. His mother sent her younger daughter to Kemya Thanda to cook for him as he was staying alone at his workplace and there was nobody to look after him. After coming to Bijinepalli mandal, the accused allegedly raped his sister," the DSP said.