Telangana Labourer Rapes Younger Sister, Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

Mother of accused, Keshavulu had sent his sister with him to cook for him to Nagarkurnool district, where he got the job of a labourer. The accused allegedly raped his sister and then ran away to Gangaram forest are in Vanaparthi district.

Telangana Labourer Rapes Sister, Held
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bijinepally (Telangana): A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping his younger sister in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bijinepally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where the accused worked as a labourer. The accused, Keshavulu, a native of Dhone in Nandyala district, had ran away after the incident and was nabbed after 15 days from Gangaram forest area in Vanaparthi district.

DSP Srinivas Yadav said Keshavulu lived with his mother and three younger sisters in a rented house in Mahabubnagar district till he got a job in Bijinepalli mandal of Nagarkurnool. All were daily wage earners.

"A few months ago, Kesavulu came to Bijinepalli mandal's Keemya Tanda to work as a labourer. His mother sent her younger daughter to Kemya Thanda to cook for him as he was staying alone at his workplace and there was nobody to look after him. After coming to Bijinepalli mandal, the accused allegedly raped his sister," the DSP said.

However, fearing that his mother would come to know about the incident, he quit his job and ran away. He was roaming in the Gangaram forest area for 15 days during which, his movements made the locals suspicious and they informed police.

On investigation, the incident of alleged rape surfaced. The victim was shifted to Mahabubnagar General Hospital on Saturday for medical examination. "A case has been registered and the accused will be taken on remand on Monday," the DSP said.

