All Eyes On KCR's Speech At 25 Years Celebrations Of BRS At Telangana's Hanumakonda

Warangal: Under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is holding a grand public meeting at Elkathurthi in Hanumakonda district on Sunday for the first time after the party became the main opposition in the State. The huge event is being organised to mark the party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

Following this, an upbeat mood is witnessed among the BRS cadres, who are going to attend the event in large numbers. Also, KCR is expected to make a long and detailed speech covering the socio-political situation in the state and outlining the party's future plans.

The BRS leaders have made elaborate preparations to make the silver jubilee event a massive success with thousands of the party activists and sympathisers being mobilised to attend it from across the state.

Keeping the rising summer heat in mind, the party organizers have arranged over 10 lakh bottles of drinking water and 16 lakh packets of buttermilk for the party activists. Along with this, the giant LED screens have been installed at 23 locations, including parking areas, to ensure that former CM KCR’s speech is accessible to everyone. The organisers have arranged special galleries for women, persons with disabilities, and key leaders. A separate stage has been set up for cultural programs.

Colourful Rallies with Bullock Carts

Vibrant rallies are held with featuring bullock carts, bicycles, and cars. The highlights of the BRS event include a bullock cart rally that started from Suryapet five days ago and a bicycle rally launched on Saturday. The BRS leaders from Parakala and Narsampet constituencies are leading illuminated prabha rallies, while MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao is arriving in a pink car rally from Serilingampalli constituency.

It is estimated that about 50,000 vehicles will converge on the venue. Nearly 3 lakh people are being mobilized from the joint Warangal district alone with plans to bring at least 25,000 attendees from each constituency. About 23 20x50 feet LED screens and a robust sound system have been installed to ensure that KCR’s address reaches everyone. Following the BRS event, Warangal city has turned pink, adorned with flexis and cut-outs celebrating the occasion.

KCR’s Keenly-Awaited Address

After a long gap, public anticipation is high for BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao’s address. KCR is expected to leave from Erravalli by helicopter and reach the meeting venue by 5:30 pm. A former minister said that KCR is likely to last for about an hour and a half.

Security has been strengthened with 2,000 police personnel deployed under the supervision of Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh. Around 250 CCTV cameras have been set up at the venue, and traffic diversions have been announced along the Hanumakonda-Siddipet and Karimnagar routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic.