Telangana Issues 'Public Alert' On Coldrif Syrup After Child Deaths In MP, Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday issued a 'public alert - stop use notice' for Coldrif cough syrup, following the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to its consumption.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has been "alerted" to reports of the tragic deaths of children in MP and Rajasthan, it said in a release.

"Stop Use Notice Regarding Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13)", it said.

The release said the product batch has been allegedly adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance, and accordingly, a 'Public Alert and Stop Use Notice' is issued.

In view of the deaths of children in MP and Rajasthan and the alleged adulteration, the public is "cautioned to immediately stop using Coldrif syrup, Batch No. SR-13, if in possession, and report it to the local Drugs Control Authorities without delay", the release said.

The public may also report possession of the drug directly to the Drugs Control Administration through its toll-free number on all working days.