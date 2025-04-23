ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Inter Results | 1.85 Lakh Students Fail By One Mark

In Telangana inter results, around 1.85 lakh students failed by just one mark. Students pin their hopes on re-verification and advanced supplementary exams.

Telangana Inter Results : 1.85 Lakh Telangana Students Fail By One Mark
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST

Hyderabad: As many as 1.85 lakh students failed by just one mark, either in one subject or two in the Telangana Inter results, which were declared on Tuesday, sources from the Intermediate Board said.

Students voiced frustration, particularly over the Mathematics 2B paper, which many found tough. Several students who narrowly missed the pass mark will apply for reverification and recounting.

The Intermediate Board announced that advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 22 for those who did not clear. Students can also apply online for recounting and re-verification from May 23 to 30 by paying the required fee. Additionally, those who pass in the supplementary will be considered regular pass candidates, the board clarified.

The state toppers celebrated success. Students Jakku Ananya and Punna Anjana from Karimnagar topped with 997 marks, followed by five others who secured 996 marks, including Afshan Zebeen (Qutbullapur), Ketawat Akhila, Dongiri Jyotsnasree, Zebeen, and Vantipuli Lasya.

Induri Rashmita, Varanasi Manasvi, Kuna Rithvik, and Pallepangu Vasanthkumar stood out with 996 marks. Four other students scored 990 marks. Yenubari Kevin Joseph topped with 988 marks. Gundeboin Dhanapriya secured 983 marks.

Students from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul institutions performed with a pass rate of 83.17 per cent, and 7,649 students secured A grades. In Junior Inter, the pass percentage stood at 78.15 per cent, with 6,798 students getting A grades. Eleven colleges achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Among ST Welfare students, 5,536 out of 6,541 passed, and seven residential colleges achieved 100 per cent results. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated students, teachers, and staff for their collective effort and encouraged students who fell short to stay strong and make use of the supplementary opportunities.

