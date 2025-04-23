ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Inter Results | 1.85 Lakh Students Fail By One Mark

Hyderabad: As many as 1.85 lakh students failed by just one mark, either in one subject or two in the Telangana Inter results, which were declared on Tuesday, sources from the Intermediate Board said.

Students voiced frustration, particularly over the Mathematics 2B paper, which many found tough. Several students who narrowly missed the pass mark will apply for reverification and recounting.

The Intermediate Board announced that advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 22 for those who did not clear. Students can also apply online for recounting and re-verification from May 23 to 30 by paying the required fee. Additionally, those who pass in the supplementary will be considered regular pass candidates, the board clarified.

The state toppers celebrated success. Students Jakku Ananya and Punna Anjana from Karimnagar topped with 997 marks, followed by five others who secured 996 marks, including Afshan Zebeen (Qutbullapur), Ketawat Akhila, Dongiri Jyotsnasree, Zebeen, and Vantipuli Lasya.