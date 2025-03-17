Telangana Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Assets Of Repeat Offenders Confiscated

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ramping up efforts to eradicate drug menace from the state following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent announcement in the Legislative Assembly.
Authorities are now moving towards cutting electricity and water supply to the houses of drug peddlers as part of stricter measures. Efforts are also underway to amend the law to facilitate such actions. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG ANB) has already been aggressively seizing assets of repeat offenders and is working on legal measures to delay bail and ensure longer sentences for those caught multiple times.
TG ANB’s Aggressive Action
The state government had established the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) to combat drug-related activities by allocating ₹252 crore for vehicles and other resources.
2023 Statistics
Cases registered: 1,942
Arrests made: 4,682
Drugs seized: Worth ₹142 crore
Before TGANB’s formation, agencies like DRI, NCB, and the Excise Department handled drug seizures sporadically. However, the persistent transportation of drugs despite arrests remains a concern for officials.
Repeat Offenders and Asset Seizures
Many drug offenders resume illegal activities after securing bail. For instance, a notorious peddler known as Anguriboy, recently arrested under the PD Act, has over 30 cases pending against her. Similarly, out-of-state offenders often abscond upon release.
In a bid to tackle such cases
1.) Properties worth ₹55.8 crore belonging to five accused have already been confiscated.
2.) Process is underway to seize assets of 122 more individuals involved in drug trade.
New Proposals
Apart from social courts and utility cuts, authorities are considering
1.) Cutting off water and electricity connections to the houses of drug offenders.
2.) Speeding up trials to ensure that sentences are served before bail is granted.
3.) Setting up special courts for swift action against drug-related cases.
The Telangana government’s aggressive stance signals a zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking, with more stringent actions expected in the coming months.