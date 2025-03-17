ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trade, Assets Of Repeat Offenders Confiscated

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ramping up efforts to eradicate drug menace from the state following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent announcement in the Legislative Assembly.

Authorities are now moving towards cutting electricity and water supply to the houses of drug peddlers as part of stricter measures. Efforts are also underway to amend the law to facilitate such actions. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG ANB) has already been aggressively seizing assets of repeat offenders and is working on legal measures to delay bail and ensure longer sentences for those caught multiple times.

TG ANB’s Aggressive Action

The state government had established the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) to combat drug-related activities by allocating ₹252 crore for vehicles and other resources.

2023 Statistics

Cases registered: 1,942

Arrests made: 4,682

Drugs seized: Worth ₹142 crore

Before TGANB’s formation, agencies like DRI, NCB, and the Excise Department handled drug seizures sporadically. However, the persistent transportation of drugs despite arrests remains a concern for officials.

Repeat Offenders and Asset Seizures