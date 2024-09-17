ETV Bharat / state

70-Foot Ganesh Statue To Be Immersed In Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Today

author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Hyderabad has made extensive preparations for the immersion of the 70-foot Ganesh statue from Khairatabad. Chief Minister R Revanth Reddy has overseen security and logistical measures, including the deployment of thousands of personnel and extensive CCTV coverage to ensure a smooth process.

Hyderabad has made extensive preparations for the immersion of the 70-foot Ganesh statue from Khairatabad. Chief Minister R Revanth Reddy has overseen security and logistical measures, including the deployment of thousands of personnel and extensive CCTV coverage to ensure a smooth process.
Khairatabad's 70-Foot Ganesh Statue (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The immersion of thousands of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, began in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Tuesday. An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of the idols. The 'Shobha Yatra' of the 70 ft-tall Ganesh statue of the famous pandal at Khairatabad here, a major attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi in the Telangana capital, also began on Tuesday morning and the immersion of the giant statue in the Hussain Sagar lake is likely to take place by noon.

The auction of the laddus offered as 'Prasadam' in the pandals is another attraction in the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder. Media reports said the laddu 'Prasadam' at a pandal at Bandlaguda Jagir has auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.87 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday held a review with senior officials, including police, on the arrangements for the immersion and directed that special supervision be made at the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies, an official release said.

At the meeting, the police officials told the CM that the immersion in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would be supervised with 733 CCTV cameras.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said a total of 15,000 personnel, including sanitation, engineering and others, would work in three shifts for 24 hours for the immersion event. As many as 468 cranes have already been set up for the immersion.

Around 25,000 police personnel would be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the Ganesh festival. The Hyderabad traffic police put in place traffic restrictions for the smooth conduct of the 'visarjan' of idols, which is expected to go on for 24 hours.

Hyderabad: The immersion of thousands of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, began in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Tuesday. An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of the idols. The 'Shobha Yatra' of the 70 ft-tall Ganesh statue of the famous pandal at Khairatabad here, a major attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi in the Telangana capital, also began on Tuesday morning and the immersion of the giant statue in the Hussain Sagar lake is likely to take place by noon.

The auction of the laddus offered as 'Prasadam' in the pandals is another attraction in the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder. Media reports said the laddu 'Prasadam' at a pandal at Bandlaguda Jagir has auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.87 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday held a review with senior officials, including police, on the arrangements for the immersion and directed that special supervision be made at the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies, an official release said.

At the meeting, the police officials told the CM that the immersion in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would be supervised with 733 CCTV cameras.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said a total of 15,000 personnel, including sanitation, engineering and others, would work in three shifts for 24 hours for the immersion event. As many as 468 cranes have already been set up for the immersion.

Around 25,000 police personnel would be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the Ganesh festival. The Hyderabad traffic police put in place traffic restrictions for the smooth conduct of the 'visarjan' of idols, which is expected to go on for 24 hours.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHAIRATABAD GANESH STATUEGANESH IDOL IMMERSIONHYDERABAD GANESH IDOLSGANESH VISARJANTELANGANA GANESH IDOLS IMMERSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.