70-Foot Ganesh Statue To Be Immersed In Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Today

Hyderabad: The immersion of thousands of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, began in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Tuesday. An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of the idols. The 'Shobha Yatra' of the 70 ft-tall Ganesh statue of the famous pandal at Khairatabad here, a major attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi in the Telangana capital, also began on Tuesday morning and the immersion of the giant statue in the Hussain Sagar lake is likely to take place by noon.

The auction of the laddus offered as 'Prasadam' in the pandals is another attraction in the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder. Media reports said the laddu 'Prasadam' at a pandal at Bandlaguda Jagir has auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.87 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday held a review with senior officials, including police, on the arrangements for the immersion and directed that special supervision be made at the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies, an official release said.