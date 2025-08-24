ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Husband Kills Pregnant Wife And Dismembers Her In Balaji Hills

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident in Balaji Hills in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a pregnant woman was allegedly murdered and her body dismembered by her husband, before he attempted to dispose of the parts in the Musi River, officials said on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Mahender Reddy, a cab driver from Vikarabad district, who allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife, Swathi, following a quarrel on Saturday. Swathi, who worked at a Panjagutta call centre, was reportedly attacked inside their residence in Boduppal under the Medipalli police station jurisdiction. According to investigators, Mahender slit his wife’s throat, then cut her body into pieces with a hacksaw blade purchased in advance.

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Padmaja told reporters that Mahender made at least three trips to the Musi River, where he allegedly dumped Swathi’s severed head, arms, and legs in plastic covers. "Only the torso has so far been recovered," said the Officer.