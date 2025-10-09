ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Stays BC Reservation Order, Local Body Elections In State

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed GO No 9 issued by the Telangana state government, providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections.

The court issued interim orders stopping the implementation of GO No 9. It also stayed the notification issued for local body elections in the state. The state's top court ordered the government to file a counter within four weeks after which the petitioners have been given 2 weeks to file objections to the government's counters. The next hearing has been adjourned for six weeks.

During the hearing in the court, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy argued on behalf of the government. He said the Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution for the BC caste census and that a comprehensive caste census survey was conducted in the Telangana state after Independence.