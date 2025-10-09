Telangana High Court Stays BC Reservation Order, Local Body Elections In State
The court ordered the government to file a counter within four weeks after which the petitioners have been given 2 weeks to file objections.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed GO No 9 issued by the Telangana state government, providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections.
The court issued interim orders stopping the implementation of GO No 9. It also stayed the notification issued for local body elections in the state. The state's top court ordered the government to file a counter within four weeks after which the petitioners have been given 2 weeks to file objections to the government's counters. The next hearing has been adjourned for six weeks.
During the hearing in the court, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy argued on behalf of the government. He said the Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution for the BC caste census and that a comprehensive caste census survey was conducted in the Telangana state after Independence.
He brought it to the attention of the High Court that a house-to-house survey was conducted and no one objected to it. He further explained to the court that the BC population in the state is 57.6 per cent and the government has unanimously decided to provide 42 per cent reservation to the category. Reddy argued that the Assembly had passed a resolution recognizing the political backwardness of the BCs.
Another lawyer Ravi Varma, while presenting his arguments in the High Court, said there is no mention of 50 per cent limit on reservations in the Constitution. He said SC, ST and BC together constitute 85 per cent of the population and 67 per cent reservation is being given to the category of the population.
He explained that 33 per cent reservation is available to 15 per cent of the population. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued interim orders, imposing a stay on GO No 9 issued by the Telangana government.
