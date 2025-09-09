ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Pulls Up State Govt Over Hidden Cameras In Public Places, Seeks Action-Taken Report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has raised serious concerns over the installation of hidden cameras in shops, hotels, women's hostels and other establishments, citing that this amounts to a "grave violation of privacy".

The court directed the state government to explain what preventive and corrective measures are being taken to curb the menace.

On Monday, the High Court bench headed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar heard a petition filed by one G Varalakshmi, president of Heaven's Home Society, who had sought judicial intervention after the Women’s Safety Department allegedly failed to implement a circular issued on March 29 by the Director General of Police (DGP), which had prescribed clear guidelines for monitoring and preventing the use of hidden cameras.

During the hearing, petitioner's counsel P Sriramya argued that despite the DGP's circular, the enforcement on the ground has been weak.

The counsel further pointed out that under the law, installing hidden cameras without consent can attract three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs two lakh.