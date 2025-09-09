Telangana HC Pulls Up State Govt Over Hidden Cameras In Public Places, Seeks Action-Taken Report
Under the law, installing hidden cameras without consent can attract three years of imprisonment, pointed petitioner's counsel P Sriramya.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has raised serious concerns over the installation of hidden cameras in shops, hotels, women's hostels and other establishments, citing that this amounts to a "grave violation of privacy".
The court directed the state government to explain what preventive and corrective measures are being taken to curb the menace.
On Monday, the High Court bench headed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar heard a petition filed by one G Varalakshmi, president of Heaven's Home Society, who had sought judicial intervention after the Women’s Safety Department allegedly failed to implement a circular issued on March 29 by the Director General of Police (DGP), which had prescribed clear guidelines for monitoring and preventing the use of hidden cameras.
During the hearing, petitioner's counsel P Sriramya argued that despite the DGP's circular, the enforcement on the ground has been weak.
The counsel further pointed out that under the law, installing hidden cameras without consent can attract three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs two lakh.
Notably, the circular directed that notices be prominently displayed in establishments warning against the use of hidden cameras. This apart, shop and mall owners were required to submit declarations to local police inspectors every six months, confirming that their premises were free of such devices.
However, the counsel submitted that none of these measures were properly implemented, forcing the petitioner to approach the High Court.
After hearing the arguments, the court directed both the state government and the Women's Safety Department to file their responses within two weeks. They have been asked to clarify what steps have been taken so far to implement the circular and what action was proposed against violators.
The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.
