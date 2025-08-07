ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Denies Abortion For Minor Carrying Twins

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on August 4 has refused permission for the termination of pregnancy of a minor girl who is 28 weeks pregnant with twins, citing serious health risks to both the mother and the unborn babies.

The court was hearing a plea by the girl’s mother, a resident of SR Nagar in Hyderabad seeking the formation of a medical committee under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 and accessing the possibility of the termination of the pregnancy.

In its interim order on July 25 the court directed constituting a medical board under MTP Act.

According to the board's findings submitted on July 28, proceeding with an abortion at this advanced stage of pregnancy would pose a significant threat to the lives of both the girl and the unborn twins. Based on this expert opinion, the judge ruled that abortion could not be permitted.

Under the MTP Act, abortions are permitted up to 24 weeks of gestational ages.

The bench led by Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka reviewed the report submitted by the medical board denied abortion while directing the Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital to ensure continuous medical care for the minor.