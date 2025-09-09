ETV Bharat / state

Telangana High Court Annuls Group-1 Exam Results; Sets Deadline For Re-evaluation

Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao has set aside the Group-1 general rankings while asking the TSPSC to conduct re-evaluation within eight months.

A view of Telangana High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a significant development with regard to the Group-1 Mains Examination, the Telangana High Court has annulled the exam results and ordered a re-evaluation of the marksheets.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao set aside the general ranking list and the list of selected candidates. The court directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to conduct a re-evaluation following the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The High Court mandated that this process be completed within eight months. Failure to comply could lead to the cancellation of the Mains examinations, the court noted.

The judgment comes amid allegations of irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 Mains Exam conducted by the TSPSC from October 21 to 27, 2024. Around 30,000 candidates had appeared in the exam, the results of which were announced on March 10, 2025. The TSPSC had also released a general rankings list and a list of selected candidates as well.

Some candidates had petitioned for the cancellation of the exams, while others whose selection process had already progressed to the order stage opposed such a move. Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao heard the arguments on July 7, and the verdict has now been pronounced.

Lesson For Govt, Says KTR
Minister K.T. Rama Rao described the High Court’s verdict as a “lesson for the government.” He criticized the administration for allegedly violating rules to counter unemployment aspirations and said the verdict should be implemented immediately. He urged the government not to let appeals or repeated court cases cause injustice to the youth. KTR also claimed the government ignored the concerns raised by Group-1 candidates and said that Revanth Reddy, accused of suppressing the matter, should apologize.

