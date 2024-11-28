ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Slams Officials Over "Mid-Day Meal Contamination" At Maganur

Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Srinivasa Rao asked Telangana government to submit report on mid-day meal related incidents by December 2.

Telangana HC Slams Officials Over "Mid-Day Meal Contamination" At Maganur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed serious dissatisfaction over negligence of officials in connection with students falling ill due to alleged mid-day meal contamination at Maganur ZP High School in Telangana's Narayanpet district. It has questioned whether authorities would act only if children died and criticised the delay in taking immediate action to address the issue.

Around 50 students of Maganur School fell ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal. The matter came to light through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K. Akhil Sriguruteja, highlighting lapses in the mid-day meal scheme and its non-implementation in private unaided schools. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Srinivasa Rao heard the case on Wednesday.

Concerns raised over repeated incidents

The petitioner's lawyer, Rikudu Prabhakar, pointed out multiple incidents of children falling ill after consuming mid-day meals. A week after 50 students from Maganur school fell ill, another 29 students suffered food poisoning. Earlier, 20 students from Gangadhara village in Karimnagar district underwent a similar ordeal after consuming mid-day meal.

“These incidents prove that the government is serving substandard meals,” argued the petitioner’s lawyer. The bench rebuked the government's assistant lawyer for seeking a week to file a response, stating, “If a non-bailable warrant is issued, the officials will appear by noon.”

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan argued that the Maganur incident was not linked to the government-sponsored mid-day meal but to snacks purchased privately by the students. He assured the court of a thorough investigation and action against officials found negligent in other incidents related to mid-day meals.

Court pulls up government for delayed action:

The court condemned officials over lack of "humanity" and urgency to act, saying, “Don’t the officials have children? Shouldn’t they act swiftly when students fall ill? The detachment and negligence in their actions are appalling.” The bench warned that it would not hesitate to suspend the District Education Officer if necessary.

The High Court directed the government to submit a comprehensive report on the incidents and actions taken, by December 2.

Read more

  1. Telangana High Court Orders Speaker To Decide On MLAs Disqualification Within Four Weeks
  2. Children Have No Rights Over Property Acquired by Mother, Rules Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed serious dissatisfaction over negligence of officials in connection with students falling ill due to alleged mid-day meal contamination at Maganur ZP High School in Telangana's Narayanpet district. It has questioned whether authorities would act only if children died and criticised the delay in taking immediate action to address the issue.

Around 50 students of Maganur School fell ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal. The matter came to light through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K. Akhil Sriguruteja, highlighting lapses in the mid-day meal scheme and its non-implementation in private unaided schools. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Srinivasa Rao heard the case on Wednesday.

Concerns raised over repeated incidents

The petitioner's lawyer, Rikudu Prabhakar, pointed out multiple incidents of children falling ill after consuming mid-day meals. A week after 50 students from Maganur school fell ill, another 29 students suffered food poisoning. Earlier, 20 students from Gangadhara village in Karimnagar district underwent a similar ordeal after consuming mid-day meal.

“These incidents prove that the government is serving substandard meals,” argued the petitioner’s lawyer. The bench rebuked the government's assistant lawyer for seeking a week to file a response, stating, “If a non-bailable warrant is issued, the officials will appear by noon.”

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan argued that the Maganur incident was not linked to the government-sponsored mid-day meal but to snacks purchased privately by the students. He assured the court of a thorough investigation and action against officials found negligent in other incidents related to mid-day meals.

Court pulls up government for delayed action:

The court condemned officials over lack of "humanity" and urgency to act, saying, “Don’t the officials have children? Shouldn’t they act swiftly when students fall ill? The detachment and negligence in their actions are appalling.” The bench warned that it would not hesitate to suspend the District Education Officer if necessary.

The High Court directed the government to submit a comprehensive report on the incidents and actions taken, by December 2.

Read more

  1. Telangana High Court Orders Speaker To Decide On MLAs Disqualification Within Four Weeks
  2. Children Have No Rights Over Property Acquired by Mother, Rules Telangana High Court

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MID DAY MEALTELANGANA HIGH COURTTELANGANA HC SLAMS OFFICIALSTELANGANA HC MID DAY MEAL ORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.