No Immersion of PoP Ganesh Idols in Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar: Telangana HC

Hyderabad (Telangana): The High Court of Telangana has given clarity on Vinayaka idol immersions in Hussain Sagar. The court said that the guidelines made in 2021 should be followed. As per these guidelines, only clay and eco-friendly idols should be immersed in Hussain Sagar.

The High Court passed instructions to immerse POP Vijayaka idols in artificial water tanks that may be set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Earlier, flexis came up at Tank Bund and nearby areas, saying that no Ganesha idol immersion will be allowed in Hussain Sagar. These flexis have been arranged in the name of the GHMC and the Hyderabad Police on Tank Bund road.

According to an order of the High Court, immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar is not to be allowed. Iron fences were also placed to prevent immersion of the idols in Hussain Sagar lake. Meanwhile, there is no clarity about which particular department has arranged these flexis announcing ban on immersion of the idols in the water body. The GHMC officials are yet to respond on this issue.

Meanwhile, the High Court has cleared the way for immersing eco-friendly idols while calling for creation of artificial tanks to immerse plaster of Paris idols.

A hearing on the immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar will be held in the High Court on Tuesday. It is known that earlier the High Court had ruled that POP (plaster of paris) idols should not be immersed in Hussain Sagar. Lawyer Venu Madhav filed a petition that the orders of the High Court were not being implemented. Hydraa was also asked to be included as a defendant in this. The petitioner claimed that the Hydraa was taking care of the conservation of the Hussain Sagar lake, which is located in the heart of the twin cities.