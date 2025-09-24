Telangana HC Grants Relief To TGPSC In Group-1 Exam Case, Stays Reexamination Order
September 24, 2025
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted temporary relief to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) by staying a single bench verdict that ordered re-evaluation of the Group-1 mains answer sheets or re-examination.
The division bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, clarified that selected candidates may be issued the appointment letters, subject to the outcome of the ongoing case. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 16.
The order for reevaluation or reexamination was issued following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process.
During the hearing, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, appearing for the state government, argued there was no evidence of bias or malpractice. “The exams were being conducted after a 14-year gap, so it is important to continue the recruitment process,” he argued.
In response to the Chief Justice’s query about whether any proof of malpractice or discrimination against candidates who wrote the exam in Telugu existed, the AG replied negatively, saying, “No such evidence has been presented.”
The HC observed that the TGPSC holds authority in administrative matters, such as hall ticket issuance and exam centre allocation.
Meanwhile, the Group-1 candidates have been asked to monitor the progress in the matter by visiting the TGPSC website regularly for updates while the legal process continues.
