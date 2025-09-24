ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Grants Relief To TGPSC In Group-1 Exam Case, Stays Reexamination Order

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted temporary relief to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) by staying a single bench verdict that ordered re-evaluation of the Group-1 mains answer sheets or re-examination.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, clarified that selected candidates may be issued the appointment letters, subject to the outcome of the ongoing case. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 16.

The order for reevaluation or reexamination was issued following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process.

During the hearing, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, appearing for the state government, argued there was no evidence of bias or malpractice. “The exams were being conducted after a 14-year gap, so it is important to continue the recruitment process,” he argued.