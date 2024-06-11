ETV Bharat / state

Telangana HC Directs Lower Court to Expedite Hearing of Complaint Against CM

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

The Telangana High Court has directed a lower court to expedite the proceedings on a private complaint filed by a BJP leader against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Magistrate court had adjourned the complaint to July 6.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (IANS Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed a lower court to expedite the proceedings on a private complaint filed by a BJP leader against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, over his alleged remarks against the saffron party during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign. The High Court on Monday directed the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases here to conduct proceedings and decide the complaint expeditiously in accordance with the law.

Telangana BJP general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu had earlier filed a private complaint in the Special JFCM for Excise cases accusing the chief minister of making a statement on May 4 that the BJP, if voted to power, would change the Constitution and abolish reservations. The petitioner said it was misleading and false.

The Magistrate court had adjourned the complaint to July 6. Challenging the order of the lower court, the BJP leader approached the High Court with the criminal petition seeking direction to the lower court to inquire into his complaint. The High Court disposed of the criminal petition directing the magistrate to hear the petition on a day-to-day basis and expedite the proceedings on the complaint.

