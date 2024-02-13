Telangana: Greyhounds Constable, Farmer Electrocuted by Live Trap Laid by 'Poachers'

Jayashankar Bhupapalalli: A 34-year-old constable of Greyhounds, an anti-Maoist force of the Telangana Police was electrocuted during combing operations after being caught in an electric trap laid by poachers for wild animals in a forest in Kataram suburb of Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

According to police, 13 constables of Greyhounds undertook a combing operation in the forest on the outskirts of Kataram on Sunday night. Ade Praveen (34) came into contact with electric wires that were put up by poachers to hunt wild animals. The electric trap was set up around 600 metres from Kataram-Mahadevapur main road.

Praveen fell unconscious after being hit by the electric wires of the trap and suffered injuries on the arms, legs and stomach. The incident took place at around 10:15 pm. Kataram CI Ranjith Rao along with an SI and other staff reached the spot and called for an ambulance. However, Praveen died on way to the hospital in Bhupalapalli.

Praveen is a native of Rajoluguda of Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district and is survived by his wife Lata and two sons. Bhupalapalli OSD Ashok Kumar, Kataram CI Nagarjuna Rao and SI Abhinav inspected the spot and collected details. They seized the poacher's electric trap.

It has been learnt that one person has been detained and interrogated in this case. Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha assured of assistance to Praveen's family. The minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Strict action will be taken against poachers, Surekha said.

In another incident, a 23-year-old farmer, Pindi Ramesh was electrocuted after being hit by a similar electric trap set up by poachers in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district. The incident took place on Sunday night when he was going towards his field adjacent to the forest on the outskirts of the village to look for his missing cattle.