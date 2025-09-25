ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Will Implement 69 Per Cent Quota In Local Bodies: CM Revanth Reddy

Chennai: The Telangana government will implement 69 per cent reservation, including 42 per cent for OBCs, in local bodies, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed on Thursday.

This also envisaged a 27 per cent reservation for SC/ST. "Put together, the Telangana government will implement 69 per cent reservation in the local bodies, inspired by Tamil Nadu," he said.

Speaking at a Tamil Nadu government event to celebrate the success of the special initiatives to improve education he said the state "excels in education." Reddy said he has decided to ensure the education of SCT and minority students under one roof. He has allocated lands to establish the infrastructure in all the assembly constituencies, he added.

"I want to improve education. We have tied up with Tata (Company) to upgrade all ITIs as advanced technology centres using AI and robotics to train the students." "Drawing inspiration from you, I will give monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 from the next academic year," Revanth said, pointing towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Also, Telangana government would implement a scheme similar to the TN CM Breakfast scheme, "a heart-touching scheme, for the children of the poorest of the poor from the next academic year."

"Like Tamil Nadu, Telangana also believes that investment in education is not charity but justice and a fundamental right. This is an investment for future generations," he added.

Lauding the Tamil Nadu government under Stalin for launching several pioneering schemes to improve the nutrition, education, skills, and employability of the students, Reddy said that the entire country should emulate TN's education initiatives.