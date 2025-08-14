Telangana Govt To Set Up AI Innovation Hub; 50000 To Get Skill Training, 10000 Jobs In Three Years

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation hub in the capital city in a major push towards making the state the global AI capital.
The initiative, named the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH), will bring all existing AI initiatives, startups, and Centres of Excellence under one umbrella, along with establishing an AI university.
The government aims to provide skill training to over 50,000 youth in the next three years and create more than 10,000 job opportunities. The plan was finalised in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, presented a detailed proposal. Reddy has instructed officials to expedite arrangements for the hub’s establishment.
While an AI City is planned over 200 acres in Future City, the government has decided to set up the AI Innovation Hub temporarily in a multi-storey building until the larger project is ready.
More about TAIH
Currently, the Telangana AI Mission supports over 270 AI startups through Centres of Excellence. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub jointly support 80 more. During the recent AI Summit in Hyderabad, major organisations, including Kyndryl, Yotta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IIIT, BITS, Wadhwani Foundation, and JICA, signed MoUs with the state government on AI.
However, as these entities operate in separate groups, the government feels that the progress towards becoming a global AI hub has been slower than desired. The TAIH will coordinate all initiatives under one roof while continuing to function as an independent organisation in collaboration with industry, global companies, research institutes, and other AI hubs.
World-class leadership and facilities
A global CEO and a governance board with renowned Silicon Valley leaders and other international experts will be appointed. The government will allocate a budget to appoint 80–90 core staff over three years. Like Silicon Valley, the hub will attract world-class expertise and share startup success with stakeholders.
The campus will be spread over 2 lakh sq. ft., featuring an Executive Briefing Centre, AI Startup Space, Venture Capital Corridor, Research Labs, Training Centres, and a digital platform for stakeholders.
Three-year goals
In its first three years, the TAIH will focus on leadership, marketing, programmes, and infrastructure to become self-sustaining without government funding.
The target under this project is to launch over 250 AI startups, promote over 50 global patents, attract over $100 million in private funding, facilitate over 15 multinational companies to establish R&D centres in Telangana, and build partnerships with over 25 international universities and research labs.
Officials believe that the TAIH will establish Telangana as a global brand in AI, attracting major investments and strengthening its position as a leading hub for innovation, research, and technology.
