ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Set Up AI Innovation Hub; 50000 To Get Skill Training, 10000 Jobs In Three Years

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation hub in the capital city in a major push towards making the state the global AI capital.

The initiative, named the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH), will bring all existing AI initiatives, startups, and Centres of Excellence under one umbrella, along with establishing an AI university.

The government aims to provide skill training to over 50,000 youth in the next three years and create more than 10,000 job opportunities. The plan was finalised in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, presented a detailed proposal. Reddy has instructed officials to expedite arrangements for the hub’s establishment.

While an AI City is planned over 200 acres in Future City, the government has decided to set up the AI Innovation Hub temporarily in a multi-storey building until the larger project is ready.

More about TAIH

Currently, the Telangana AI Mission supports over 270 AI startups through Centres of Excellence. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub jointly support 80 more. During the recent AI Summit in Hyderabad, major organisations, including Kyndryl, Yotta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IIIT, BITS, Wadhwani Foundation, and JICA, signed MoUs with the state government on AI.