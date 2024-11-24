ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Organise First Anniversary Celebrations From Dec 1 to 9

The CM will inaugurate a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (mother) at the Secretariat complex on December 9.

File Image of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (ANI)
By PTI

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make arrangements on a grand scale for the Congress government's first anniversary celebrations from December 1 to 9.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on Saturday, Reddy instructed ministers to present a progress report on their respective department's work and explain the future plans by holding press conferences.

The CM will inaugurate a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (mother) at the Secretariat complex on December 9 (coinciding with the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi).

About one lakh women from across the state would be invited for the event, an official release said.

As part of the celebrations, a public meeting of unemployed youth would be held in Peddapalli district on December 4. As many as 9,000 youth, newly recruited for government jobs, would be handed over appointment letters at the venue.

A 'farmers convention' would be organised at Mahabubnagar on November 30.

Reddy also ordered that arrangements be made at the Secretariat and nearby Tank Bund and Necklace Road around the Hussain Sagar lake here to showcase the 'glory of Telangana' from December 7 to 9.

Along with various events to highlight Telangana's culture and art forms, musical shows, air shows and drone shows be organised on the occasion, he suggested.

The Congress government assumed office on December 7 last year following its victory in the assembly elections.

