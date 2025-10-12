ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Move SC Against High Court Stay On BC Reservation In Local Bodies

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led Congress government in Telangana has decided to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's stay on 42 percent reservation to Backward Classes in the local body polls, sources have said.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 stayed the local body polls with 42 percent reservation shortly after the State Election Commission issued the notification for the first phase of the polls. A bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin stayed the government's order no 9 providing 42 percent reservation to BCs saying that it crossed the upper ceiling set by the Supreme Court. The court further said that any quota increase for OBCs should be within the framework of the "triple test", a framework for providing reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body elections. The triple test for OBC quota hike stipulates states to form a commission to collect data, specify the reservation proportion based on the commission's findings, and ensure the total reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs does not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats.

Reliable sources told ETV Bharat that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with officials on Saturday and discussed the High Court verdict on the 42 percent BC quota threadbare. The Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to take steps to file an SLP as there was an opinion that there was no other way to implement the reservations except by approaching the Supreme Court, sources added.

The Revanth Reddy government, which is firmly determined to conduct the local body polls with 42 percent reservation for BCs, is preparing to make strong arguments in the Supreme Court.