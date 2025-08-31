ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt To Introduce Bill Ensuring 42% Reservation For BCs In Local Body Polls

The BRS government capped the total reservations for SCs, STs and BCs in local bodies at 50% by passing the Panchayat Raj bill in 2018.

The cabinet meeting underway at the Legislative Assembly Committee Hall.
The cabinet meeting underway at the Legislative Assembly Committee Hall. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Lifting the 50% cap on reservations in the local body elections, the Telangana cabinet has decided to issue an order implementing 42% reservation for backward classes (BCs). A bill amending a 2018 legislation will be introduced in the assembly on Sunday.

In a three-hour cabinet meeting held in the Legislative Assembly Committee Hall on Saturday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, it was decided to introduce a bill in the Assembly to replace an ordinance lifting restrictions on reservations.

Apart from the bill's implications, there was also a discussion about whether the Governor would approve the bill for the second time. Since the Telangana High Court has directed that the local body elections be held by September 30, it was opined in the meeting that a government order will be issued for the 42% reservation. The meeting also discussed the conduct of local body elections.

Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to increase the BC reservations in local bodies to 42% from 23%.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar termed the Panchayat Raj bill passed in 2018 during the previous BRS regime as a "noose" for capping total reservations for SCs, STs and BCs in local bodies at 50%. The government had earlier issued an ordinance to amend the 2018 Act, which was sent for Presidential ascent by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Prabhakar said the proposed bill replaces the ordinance. It is a tradition and procedure to convert the ordinance into a bill when the House meets, he said. "The cabinet decided to provide reservations on a population basis to SCs and STs as per the 2001 census in the local bodies, while ensuring a 42% quota for the BCs," he added.

Elaborating on the meeting minutes, Minister of Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the cabinet has decided to select Kodandaram and Azharuddin as MLCs under the Governor's Quota. "We are giving Azhar a chance in place of Aamer Ali Khan, who was recommended earlier," he said.

Reddy added that the cabinet resolved to constitute a welfare board for 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) in the state and discussed mobilisation of funds and other relevant issues vis-a-vis 'gaushalas' in view of the poor upkeep of cows.

