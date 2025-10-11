ETV Bharat / state

18 Telangana Govt Schools Have Fewer Than 10 Students; Teacher Numbers Match Or Exceed Enrolment

Hyderabad: An unusual scenario has emerged across several government high schools in Telangana, where the number of teachers matches, or even exceeds number of students. Despite nearby schools with better enrolment, the state Education Department has yet to merge such schools, drawing criticism for inefficiency and misuse of public resources.

In Korkal Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) of Veenavanka mandal, Karimnagar district, only nine students are enrolled, while five teachers are assigned to teach them. The school has seven classrooms and a staff room, all fully equipped. Similarly, at Ghanmukla ZPHS in the same mandal, nine students are taught by nine teachers.

According to the latest data from the Education Department, Telangana has 4,701 government high schools for Classes 6 to 10. Of these, 18 schools have 10 or fewer students. Altogether, these institutions accommodate 129 students who are being taught by 123 teachers, which is nearly a one-to-one ratio.

A few schools reportedly operate with as few as three to five children. Since high schools require subject-specific teachers for English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Languages, officials say staff deployment cannot be reduced proportionately to student numbers. This has led to the same staffing strength being retained for schools with either ten or two hundred students.

On the other side, there are government primary schools which have fewer teachers and more students, says Ramavath Lalu Naik, Headmaster of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS), Edulaguda in Miryalaguda. "There are remote habitations where travelling to ZPHS schools is a concern for many students. Government must think of providing free transport facilities for such students and motivate them to enrol in government schools," said Lalu Naik.