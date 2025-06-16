Telangana Govt Schools All Set To Get AI Platforms, Prepare Students For Digital Age And More

Hyderabad: In an initiative to modernise government schools, the Telangana government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with six prominent Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) leading in the educational sector at both the National and International levels on Sunday.
Telangana's Education Department officials signed the MoUs in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.
In an X post on the MoUs, CM Revanth Reddy wrote, "I am proud to share that world-class quality education is the most significant area of work and transformation underway in Telangana, and a pillar of #TelanganaRising. Today, as part of our endeavour to bring the best education for our children, we signed MoUs with six prominent Non-Government Organisations, who will, as part of this agreement, provide, free of cost, state-of-the-art technology teaching services."
Education is the greatest gift we can give. For a state, it is and must be one of the highest priorities to enable and empower our future generation.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 15, 2025
I am proud to share that world-class quality education is the most significant area of work and transformation underway in… pic.twitter.com/3Yw3vJwRQD
The NGOs include EkStep Foundation (founded by Nandan Nilekani), Prajwala Foundation (led by Dr. Sunitha Krishnan), Physics Wala (founded by Alakh Pandey), Khan Academy, Pi Jam Foundation (led by Shoaib Dar), and Educate Girls (led by Safina Hussain).
Senior officials from the Education Department, including Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao, Education Secretary Yogitharana, Special Secretary Haritha, Director of School Education Narasimha Reddy, and incoming Director Naveen Nicholas, participated in the MoU signing ceremony along with representatives of the partnering NGOs.
What's in the agreements?
EkStep Foundation, currently providing Artificial Intelligence-based platforms in 540 schools, will now expand its services to over 5,000 primary schools run by the government across 33 districts. It is expected to focus on improving foundational learning in Telugu, English, and Mathematics for students of Classes 3 to 5.
Physics Wala, a leading group in competitive exams coaching, will offer NEET, JEE, and CAT preparatory training for Intermediate students and will start career-focused learning modules for school students.
Khan Academy agreed to provide video-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education aligned with the school curriculum to students from Classes 6 to 10.
Prajwala Foundation will focus on child welfare and is set to launch child safety and protection programs targeted at students from Classes 6 to 12, to create safer learning environments.
Pi Jam Foundation will prepare students for the future digital age by offering coding and computational thinking training.
Educate Girls has already helped over 16,000 out-of-school children in Telangana return to classrooms. It will continue working to improve girls’ enrollment, retention, and literacy across the state.