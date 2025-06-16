ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Schools All Set To Get AI Platforms, Prepare Students For Digital Age And More

Hyderabad: In an initiative to modernise government schools, the Telangana government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with six prominent Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) leading in the educational sector at both the National and International levels on Sunday.

Telangana's Education Department officials signed the MoUs in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.

In an X post on the MoUs, CM Revanth Reddy wrote, "I am proud to share that world-class quality education is the most significant area of work and transformation underway in Telangana, and a pillar of #TelanganaRising. Today, as part of our endeavour to bring the best education for our children, we signed MoUs with six prominent Non-Government Organisations, who will, as part of this agreement, provide, free of cost, state-of-the-art technology teaching services."

The NGOs include EkStep Foundation (founded by Nandan Nilekani), Prajwala Foundation (led by Dr. Sunitha Krishnan), Physics Wala (founded by Alakh Pandey), Khan Academy, Pi Jam Foundation (led by Shoaib Dar), and Educate Girls (led by Safina Hussain).

Senior officials from the Education Department, including Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao, Education Secretary Yogitharana, Special Secretary Haritha, Director of School Education Narasimha Reddy, and incoming Director Naveen Nicholas, participated in the MoU signing ceremony along with representatives of the partnering NGOs.