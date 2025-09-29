ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Prepares Action Plan To Revive Traditional Poultry Rearing In Villages

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is planning to revive traditional poultry rearing practices in villages as part of its efforts to create new income streams for farmers, women, and unemployed youth. With a vision of “those who eat gain proteins, those who raise gain income”, the government is gearing up to promote large-scale poultry farming across rural areas.

According to the National Livestock Census, Telangana had 8,20,134 chickens in 2014, but by 2025 the figure dropped to 5,10,552. Meanwhile, the demand for chicken meat in urban areas has been steadily rising. Against this backdrop, the government has prepared a comprehensive action plan to encourage poultry rearing in every village.

Implementation Plan

According to official sources, the scheme will be rolled out jointly by the Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and allied universities. Under the SC and ST sub-plan, chickens are being distributed to Dalit and tribal families. Already, under the guidance of Horticulture University, nearly 6,000 chickens have been distributed in Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Nalgonda districts.

Farmers will be encouraged to build poultry sheds in their backyards or fields with minimal investment. Eggs and meat can then be sold in weekly markets and local bazaars. To support them, sheds can also be built under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

For large-scale mother units, the government is offering ₹3 lakh assistance for construction. These units will raise chicks and supply them to other families in the village for further rearing. For small units, Rs 1 lakh assistance is being provided. Chicks will be supplied on a subsidized basis, and loans will be made available through Kisan Credit Cards.