Telangana Govt Orders CID Probe Into Alakananda Kidney Racket Case

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the shocking kidney racket at Alaknanda Hospital in Hyderabad's Saroornagar in Telangana, state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Telangana Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday announced that the case would be handed over to the CDI for a thorough probe. The minister warned that no one involved in this heinous crime would be spared and assured strict action against the culprits so that the crime is not repeated in future.
The racket came to light after the state Medical and Health Department ordered a preliminary investigation led by Dr Nagender. The CID probe is expected to delve deep into the wrongdoings.
Besides Telangana, the Alakananda kidney transplant racket is believed to have tentacles spread to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is learnt that Alaknanda Hospital, which was originally permitted by the authorities to operate with just nine beds, illegally expanded to a 30-bed facility across four floors.
Preliminary probe has found that the shocking kidney racket was linked to a Tamil Nadu gang. Police investigation has revealed that a doctor from Chennai allegedly performed the illegal kidney transplant surgeries and traveled to Hyderabad for the procedures. However, the current whereabouts of the doctor remain unknown.
