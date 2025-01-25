ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Orders CID Probe Into Alakananda Kidney Racket Case

Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha made the announcement on Friday to probe the shocking kidney transplant racket case.

Alakananda Kidney Hyderabad
Alakananda Kidney Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the shocking kidney racket at Alaknanda Hospital in Hyderabad's Saroornagar in Telangana, state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Telangana Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday announced that the case would be handed over to the CDI for a thorough probe. The minister warned that no one involved in this heinous crime would be spared and assured strict action against the culprits so that the crime is not repeated in future.

The racket came to light after the state Medical and Health Department ordered a preliminary investigation led by Dr Nagender. The CID probe is expected to delve deep into the wrongdoings.

Besides Telangana, the Alakananda kidney transplant racket is believed to have tentacles spread to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is learnt that Alaknanda Hospital, which was originally permitted by the authorities to operate with just nine beds, illegally expanded to a 30-bed facility across four floors.

Preliminary probe has found that the shocking kidney racket was linked to a Tamil Nadu gang. Police investigation has revealed that a doctor from Chennai allegedly performed the illegal kidney transplant surgeries and traveled to Hyderabad for the procedures. However, the current whereabouts of the doctor remain unknown.

Read more:

  1. Hyderabad Kidney Racket: Plastic Surgeon’s Role Under Investigation, Says Director of Medical Education
  2. Private Hospital In Hyderabad Sealed For Illegal Kidney Transplantation, Health Minister Orders Action

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the shocking kidney racket at Alaknanda Hospital in Hyderabad's Saroornagar in Telangana, state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Telangana Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday announced that the case would be handed over to the CDI for a thorough probe. The minister warned that no one involved in this heinous crime would be spared and assured strict action against the culprits so that the crime is not repeated in future.

The racket came to light after the state Medical and Health Department ordered a preliminary investigation led by Dr Nagender. The CID probe is expected to delve deep into the wrongdoings.

Besides Telangana, the Alakananda kidney transplant racket is believed to have tentacles spread to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is learnt that Alaknanda Hospital, which was originally permitted by the authorities to operate with just nine beds, illegally expanded to a 30-bed facility across four floors.

Preliminary probe has found that the shocking kidney racket was linked to a Tamil Nadu gang. Police investigation has revealed that a doctor from Chennai allegedly performed the illegal kidney transplant surgeries and traveled to Hyderabad for the procedures. However, the current whereabouts of the doctor remain unknown.

Read more:

  1. Hyderabad Kidney Racket: Plastic Surgeon’s Role Under Investigation, Says Director of Medical Education
  2. Private Hospital In Hyderabad Sealed For Illegal Kidney Transplantation, Health Minister Orders Action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALAKANANDA KIDNEY RACKET CASETELANGANA CIDTELANGANA KIDNEY RACKETHYDERABAD KIDNEY RACKET LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.