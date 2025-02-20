Telangana Govt Mulls Scrapping 15% Non-Local Quota In B Tech Admission

Hyderabad: In a significant move that could reshape engineering admissions in Telangana, the state government is considering scrapping the existing 15% non-local quota in convenor quota B Tech seats.

If approved, all convenor quota seats for the academic year 2025-26 will be allocated to students from Telangana, sources from the Education Department revealed. At present, 70% of engineering seats are filled under the convenor quota, while 30% fall under Category B (management quota). Out of the convenor quota, 85% is reserved for Telangana students, with the remaining 15% is open to non-local candidates, primarily benefiting students from Andhra Pradesh. The arrangement has been in place since the state's bifurcation. However, with Telangana now marking a decade since its formation, the government had constituted a committee in December last year, led by State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof V Balkista Reddy, to review policies on locality-based quotas. The committee has since recommended allocating 95% of convenor quota seats exclusively to Telangana students, reserving the remaining 5% for Telangana locals residing in other states.

Reddy confirmed the submission of the report and indicated that the government is leaning towards the 95-5 model. "The final decision is pending, but the government has shown a positive outlook," he said. The upcoming EAPSET notification will include a clause stating admissions will proceed based on final government orders. If the recommendation is accepted, Telangana students will have access to an additional 12,000 seats that were previously part of the 15% unreserved quota, of which 4,000–5,000 were typically secured by students from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will release the EAPSET notification on Thursday. Detailed guidelines will be available on the official website by the afternoon, said EPSET Convener B Dean Kumar and Co-Convenor K Vijayakumar Reddy. Online applications will be accepted starting February 25. To facilitate students Andhra Pradesh border, exam centres will be set up in Vijayawada and Kurnool. Previously, centers were also established in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Tirupati, but this time, only Vijayawada and Kurnool will be included. The government is expected to provide clarity on the Andhra students' eligibility by February 25.