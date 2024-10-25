Telangana Considering Ban On Egg Mayonnaise As Cases Of Food Poisoning Hike

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in a bid to stop the sale of substandard quality egg mayonnaise, is planning to take it off the shelves of eateries and supermarkets, after several instances of food poisoning linked to consumption of the dip came to notice.

A letter has been sent to the government to ban the ingredient and promote mayo made from vegetarian ingredients, a GHMC official told ETV Bharat.

GHMC has been receiving a series of complaints related to the dip used in shawarma, biryani, and burgers across hotels near the Secunderabad East Metro Station, Tolichouki, Chandrayanagutta, Katedan and Banjara Hills.

Inspections of popular hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills also found them using substandard mayonnaise.

At least 10 cases of contamination in Telangana this year have been reported to the use of egg-based mayonnaise. Food safety officials said that a minimum of 10 cases of contamination in the state have been found in to use of egg-based mayo in 2024 alone.

The latest incident involved four people from Secunderabad who had to be admitted to hospital last week with acute diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming shawarma filled with mayonnaise. In January of this year, as many as 17 people from Alwal suffered from vomiting, fever and diarrhoea after consuming the popular creamy dip.

If implemented, this ban would make egg mayonnaise the first edible product prohibited in Telangana. Last year, Kerala became the first Indian state to ban the production and storage of mayonnaise made from raw eggs after laboratory tests showed harmful microorganisms in samples taken from the market.

How is Mayonnaise Produced? Egg mayonnaise, also known as mayonnaise, is typically made by combining egg yolks, oil, vinegar, mustard, and salt, and whisking or blending until smooth.

Why This Negligence? Most eateries and restaurants are not maintaining hygiene while making the dip, hence the decision to ban the item. The egg yolk sticks to the cook's hands, often allowing bacteria to enter into the dish. GHMC's health department said that the mayonnaise is prepared in such an unhygienic and unclean manner that it is unfit for human consumption.