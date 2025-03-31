Telangana Govt Forms SIT To Probe Cases Relating To Betting Apps

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate cases relating to betting apps.

The team comprises IG M Ramesh Reddy, SP Sindhu Sharma, SP K Venkatalakshmi, Additional SP S Chandrakanth and DSP M Shankar. The SIT will function under DGP and CID chief Shikha Goel and submit its report within 90 days. The team will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate all online betting cases that are specifically assigned or transferred to it. It will also study the existing eco-system that enables and facilitates online betting or gaming and recommend necessary reforms to curb these activities.

A few days back, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had said online betting has become an international crime and the government has decided to be vigilant on betting. "It has been decided to be strict with online betting and rummy to prevent and ban such activities. The punishments for online betting and rummy should also be revised," he had said. Reddy had said those who promote online betting and rummy have been investigated. "The problem will not be solved by investigating those who created the propaganda, and it has been decided to set up a special investigation team and put an end to the activities," he had informed.

On March 20, Miyapur police in Hyderabad had booked 25 film actors and social media influencers for promoting various online betting mobile applications. The celebrities included Daggubati Rana, Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Ananya Nagalla, Vishnu Priya and Shyamala.