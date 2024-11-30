ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Considers Removing Two-Children Criteria For Rural Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: A proposal to do away with the restriction that bars persons having more than two children from contesting rural local body polls is under consideration by the Telangana government.

Sources from the ruling Congress party said on Saturday that the government was thinking of going back to the old policy which was changed in the 1990s by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The two-children norm was repealed for urban local bodies in Telangana earlier.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has recently passed a bill enabling persons with more than two children also to contest in urban local body elections, reversing the previous rule.

Leaders of different political parties have expressed concerns in recent times that the southern states are set to lose in number of Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming delimitation exercise.