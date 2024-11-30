ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Considers Removing Two-Children Criteria For Rural Local Body Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin have also recently spoken in favour of having more children.

Telangana Govt Considers Removing Two-Children Criteria For Rural Local Body Polls
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: A proposal to do away with the restriction that bars persons having more than two children from contesting rural local body polls is under consideration by the Telangana government.

Sources from the ruling Congress party said on Saturday that the government was thinking of going back to the old policy which was changed in the 1990s by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The two-children norm was repealed for urban local bodies in Telangana earlier.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has recently passed a bill enabling persons with more than two children also to contest in urban local body elections, reversing the previous rule.

Leaders of different political parties have expressed concerns in recent times that the southern states are set to lose in number of Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Speaking at an event in October, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the southern states have implemented the policy of family planning efficiently but the Centre is not ready to appreciate the south. He was referring to the delimitation of constituencies in the offing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin have also recently spoken in favour of having more children.

While Naidu flagged the 'ageing population', Stalin was subtly referring to a Tamil adage and said the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may make people think about raising "16 children".

Hyderabad: A proposal to do away with the restriction that bars persons having more than two children from contesting rural local body polls is under consideration by the Telangana government.

Sources from the ruling Congress party said on Saturday that the government was thinking of going back to the old policy which was changed in the 1990s by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The two-children norm was repealed for urban local bodies in Telangana earlier.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has recently passed a bill enabling persons with more than two children also to contest in urban local body elections, reversing the previous rule.

Leaders of different political parties have expressed concerns in recent times that the southern states are set to lose in number of Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Speaking at an event in October, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the southern states have implemented the policy of family planning efficiently but the Centre is not ready to appreciate the south. He was referring to the delimitation of constituencies in the offing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin have also recently spoken in favour of having more children.

While Naidu flagged the 'ageing population', Stalin was subtly referring to a Tamil adage and said the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise may make people think about raising "16 children".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TWO CHILDREN RURAL LOCAL BODY POLLSTELANGANA TWO CHILD POLICY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.