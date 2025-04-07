ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Approaches HC For Action Against AI-Generated 'Fake' Content In 400 Acre Land Issue

File Photo: Students of the University of Hyderabad raise slogans during their protest demanding the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus, in Hyderabad ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday moved a petition in the High Court seeking action against AI-generated content allegedly used to spread false narratives in the issue of 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli here.

The petition was moved after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took serious note of the alleged false narratives that have been hampering the government's move to develop IT infrastructure in the 400-acre land parcel, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

He had on April 5 directed the officials to approach courts for a probe into the creation of "misleading" AI content with regard to the alleged encroachment of UoH lands.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The agitating students claim that the 400 acres belong to the varsity, while the state government asserts that the land belongs to it. The CM on April 5 directed officials to strengthen the Cyber Crime Department to prevent misleading content, including with regard to 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.