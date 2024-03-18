Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundrarajan Resigns, Likely to Contest LS Polls for BJP from Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post. She is likely to contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on the BJP ticket.

“The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India,” reads a communique from Raj Bhavan.

Sources said the former Tamil Nadu BJP President may contest the Lok Sabha 2024 polls from Tuticorin against Kanimozhi like the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Raj Bhavan also confirmed her resignation from the post of Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor in a statement. She has submitted her resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Soundararajan,62, assumed office as the second Governor of the then-newly formed state of Telangana in November 2019. She was given the charge of additional responsibility of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry in February 2021.

Though a Governor resigning and contesting in an election is a rarity but it has a precedent. In 2019, Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan too had quit like Soundararajan. He was given ticket by the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram against Shashi Tharoor.