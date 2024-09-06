Telangana Government Signs 21 Key Agreements at Global AI Summit

Hyderabad: In a major stride toward establishing Telangana as a powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI), the state government signed 21 agreements at the prestigious two-day Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAIS) that started in Hyderabad on Thursday. The agreements were made with various educational institutions, major technology firms, and seed companies, aligning with Telangana's development goals under the 'AI-based Telangana' initiative.
These Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed across seven key sectors, focusing on computer infrastructure, centres of excellence, skill development, startup innovation, generative AI, research and collaboration, and data annotation.
Two agreements were signed to boost AI computing infrastructure in Telangana. Yetta will build a cutting-edge AI data centre in Hyderabad, equipped with GPU-based AI cloud infrastructure. The government partnered with PATH and Nazara Technologies to set up a Center of Excellence focusing on emerging AI fields. This centre will drive innovation and policymaking in public health, e-sports, mobile gaming, interactive media, and digital content.
Agreements were made with Nextwave, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft aiming to enhance talent and skill development, benefiting 2.5 lakh students and professionals. This will play a crucial role in developing AI expertise among the state's youth.
A collaboration with Meta will enhance e-governance and civic services through AI technologies. Meta's open-source generative AI technologies, including the Llama 3.1 model, will be utilised to enhance the efficiency of government departments and agencies. The state government signed a three-year MoU with global technology leader Nvidia Corporation to accelerate AI services in Telangana. As part of this partnership, 5,000 students from 200 technical and higher education institutions will receive AI training.
An MoU with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) will support AI research, contributing to the state’s efforts in leveraging AI for critical areas of development.
These agreements mark a significant leap forward in Telangana's quest to become a leading AI hub, with a strong focus on infrastructure, innovation, skill development, and governance.