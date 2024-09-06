ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Government Signs 21 Key Agreements at Global AI Summit

Hyderabad: In a major stride toward establishing Telangana as a powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI), the state government signed 21 agreements at the prestigious two-day Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAIS) that started in Hyderabad on Thursday. The agreements were made with various educational institutions, major technology firms, and seed companies, aligning with Telangana's development goals under the 'AI-based Telangana' initiative.

These Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed across seven key sectors, focusing on computer infrastructure, centres of excellence, skill development, startup innovation, generative AI, research and collaboration, and data annotation.

Two agreements were signed to boost AI computing infrastructure in Telangana. Yetta will build a cutting-edge AI data centre in Hyderabad, equipped with GPU-based AI cloud infrastructure. The government partnered with PATH and Nazara Technologies to set up a Center of Excellence focusing on emerging AI fields. This centre will drive innovation and policymaking in public health, e-sports, mobile gaming, interactive media, and digital content.

Agreements were made with Nextwave, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft aiming to enhance talent and skill development, benefiting 2.5 lakh students and professionals. This will play a crucial role in developing AI expertise among the state's youth.