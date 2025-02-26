ETV Bharat / state

T'gana Govt Issues Orders For Teaching Telugu As Compulsory Subject In Schools

'Simple Telugu' textbook 'Vennela' will be used for conducting exams, and facilitating students in classes 9 and 10 of CBSE and other boards.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (ANI)
Published : Feb 26, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders for teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject for students of 1st to 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards affiliated schools in the state from the 2025-26 academic year.

The state government had brought in the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act in 2018 to make teaching Telugu compulsory in government Zilla Parishad, mandal parishad, aided schools as well as CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Board affiliated schools.

However, the (BRS) previous government did not implement the act in a full-fledged manner due to various reasons, said an official release issued here on Tuesday.

The present (Congress) government took steps for its implementation in the schools in the state and the government held a meeting with management for this purpose and conveyed the decision to teach Telugu for 9th and 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE and other boards from the coming academic year, the release added.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday decided to use the 'Simple Telugu' Text Book 'Vennela' for conducting exams, making it easier for students of classes 9th and 10th of CBSE and other boards, it said.

The 'Simple Telugu' textbook would be useful for students whose mother tongue is not Telugu and those who belong to other states, it said. The government ordered that Telugu be taught compulsorily from the 2025-26 academic year for Classes 1 to 10 in schools under CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards, the release added.

