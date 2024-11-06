ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt's Caste Survey Begins Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, got underway on Wednesday.

The government has imparted training to the personnel who will undertake the survey which is likely to conclude by the end of this month.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who kicked off the survey at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) office, urged the citizens to furnish information to the enumerators without any apprehensions.

The information would remain confidential and the survey is aimed at removing inequalities and ensuring equal justice to all, said Prabhakar, incharge for GHMC.