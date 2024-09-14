Telangana Goes Gender Inclusive: Hyderabad To Have Transgender Traffic Volunteers

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move towards gender inclusivity, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday announced the decision to recruit transgender individuals as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to integrate over 3,000 transgenders residing in the state, with approximately 1,000 in the city, into employment and community service roles.
Empowering Transgenders
Despite the presence of a significant transgender population in the state, they often face discrimination and limited opportunities, both in education and employment. The initiative is part of the state government's broader effort to address these issues and provide equitable opportunities for all citizens.
The Chief Minister’s decision comes as a response to the ongoing challenges faced by the transgender community. Many individuals from this group have struggled with unemployment and, in some cases, have faced societal pressures leading to adverse outcomes. By integrating them into the traffic control system, the government aims to not only offer employment but also combat discrimination.
Training and Stipends
Transgender candidates interested in becoming traffic volunteers will undergo a comprehensive 10-day training program. This training will cover essential traffic management skills and duties. Upon successful completion, they will be appointed as volunteers, similar to home guards, and will receive a monthly stipend. Additionally, they will be provided with a special uniform to represent their role.
Support from Police and Voluntary Organisations
The state police, in collaboration with various voluntary organisations, will assist in identifying and recruiting interested transgender individuals. These organisations will also provide support and training to ensure they are well-prepared for their roles.
Special Clinics for Transgender Individuals
In addition to the employment initiative, the Health Department is establishing special clinics for transgender individuals statewide. These clinics will operate two to three days a week. A clinic already exists at Osmania Hospital, and new clinics will feature specialist doctors to address the unique health needs of the transgender community.
According to government sources, these efforts reflect a commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, providing opportunities, and ensuring that all community members can contribute to and benefit from state initiatives. This move is expected to serve as a model for other regions and promote a more inclusive approach to employment and healthcare.