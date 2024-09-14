ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Goes Gender Inclusive: Hyderabad To Have Transgender Traffic Volunteers

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move towards gender inclusivity, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday announced the decision to recruit transgender individuals as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to integrate over 3,000 transgenders residing in the state, with approximately 1,000 in the city, into employment and community service roles.

Empowering Transgenders

Despite the presence of a significant transgender population in the state, they often face discrimination and limited opportunities, both in education and employment. The initiative is part of the state government's broader effort to address these issues and provide equitable opportunities for all citizens.

The Chief Minister’s decision comes as a response to the ongoing challenges faced by the transgender community. Many individuals from this group have struggled with unemployment and, in some cases, have faced societal pressures leading to adverse outcomes. By integrating them into the traffic control system, the government aims to not only offer employment but also combat discrimination.

Training and Stipends

Transgender candidates interested in becoming traffic volunteers will undergo a comprehensive 10-day training program. This training will cover essential traffic management skills and duties. Upon successful completion, they will be appointed as volunteers, similar to home guards, and will receive a monthly stipend. Additionally, they will be provided with a special uniform to represent their role.