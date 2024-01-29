Telangana: Five Dead as Car Collides with Truck

Miryalaguda (Telangana): Five people died in an accident on the Addanki-Narkatpally main road at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on Sunday midnight. Hailing from two different families, the car they were travelling in collided with a truck. Among them were two children.

The deceased were identified as Cherupalli Mahesh (32) of Nandipadu Colony, Miryalaguda, his wife Jyoti (30), daughter Rishita (6), Mahesh's co-brother Bhuma Mahender (32) of Golnepalli, Valigonda Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District and his son Liansi(2). They all died on the spot.

Mahender's wife Bhuma Madhavi was seriously injured. She was given emergency treatment at Miryalaguda Regional Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital. Second Town SI Kristaiah reached the spot and investigated the case. They said that they were searching for the whereabouts of the lorry that hit the car and absconded.

Cherupalli Mahesh works as a photographer in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. He went to Vijayawada and other places in Andhra Pradesh by car along with his family members.